BJP Indian Govt Pushing False Narrative On Normalcy In IIOJK To Mislead World
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Hindutva Bharatiya Janata Party Indian (BJP) government is continuously peddling propaganda to push the false narrative of so-called normalcy returning to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, political analysts talking to media men in Srinagar said that continued cordon and search operations, house raids, frisking on roads, detentions, slapping of draconian laws, snatching of properties and suspending or terminating government employees debunk India’s claim of normalcy. Indian troops have converted IIOJK into an open prison and cantonment zone.
The BJP Indian government and its regime in IIOJK, they maintained, snatched every right, including the right to live and voice of Kashmiris, and intended to paint the picture that all is well in the territory but the fact is that all is against normal in the territory.
They urged the world to press India to allow United Nations observers and global rights bodies to visit IIOJK and assess the ground situation and Kashmiris be allowed to decide their future themselves.
Peace and stability will remain a distant dream in South Asia without a resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the analysts warned.
They demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Hurriyat leaders, youth and activists, languishing in different jails of India and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The political analysts said the people of Kashmir have not forgotten the promise of a plebiscite. “Each time Kashmiris have renewed their demands. These acts of repression have now turned into a systematic ‘reign of terror’ in the Vale of Kashmir. All the features of severe political repression are evident,” they added.
They added the United Nations bears a special responsibility to bring peace to Kashmir because it was in its chamber since 1947-48 that India pledged to the World Body, in general, and to the people of Kashmir, in particular, that they would be enabled to decide their future under an impartially-supervised plebiscite based on their innate right to self-determination.
They appealed to the UN Secretary-General to impress upon the Indian government to release unconditionally all political prisoners, including Masarat Alam Butt, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi and others.
