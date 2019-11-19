BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting Suri during speech on Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

Vijay Jolly shouted and said he wanted to record protest but Suri continued his speech at Asian Pacific Summit, 2019.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Indian politician Vijay Jolly was taken out from the conference hall by the security officials of Asian Pacific Summit for making a bid to distrupt speech by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri when he highlighted Indian forces' atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

According to the details, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was addressing Asian Pacific Summit, 2019 in Phnom Penh, Cambodi. When the leader started highlighting the atrocities by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Vijay Jolly got up from his seat and came on the stage to disrupt his speech. He shouted: "I will record my protest". On it, the security officials of the Summit came who took him into thier arms and escorted him out of conference hall.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media. Vijay Jolly was seen expressing his anger at Qasim Suri.

Addressing the summit, Qasimr Suri said: "I want to direct your attention towards the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Almost 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred and thousands are missing. Over 11,000 women have been raped and more than 8,000 graves have been found in the area who were affected by Indian atrocities,". He stated that there is strict curfew inside the valley and a communications blackout has been in place for the last 106 days. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also recorded usage of pellet guns, extrajudicial killings and torture of civilians by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

During his speech, Jolly thundered and came on the stage. He was seen advancing to Qasim Suri at the stage but the security officials took him out of the conference hall.

It may be mentioned here that Indian Occupied Kashmir is under strict curfew since August 5--the day--when Indian government stripped off the speical status of the valley and cut it off from the entire world by blocking all servics, especially the internet.