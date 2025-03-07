‘BJP leader’s derogatory remarks cannot rewrite Kashmir’s history ’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The derogatory remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sunil Sharma, regarding July 13, 1931 martyrs cannot rewrite Kashmir’s history.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the martyrs of July 13, 1931, remain eternal heroes, who sacrificed their lives for dignity and rights of Kashmir.

July 13, 1931 marked a turning point in the Kashmiris’ resistance against the oppressive Dogra rule. It was on July 13, 1931 when 22 innocent Kashmiris were brutally killed by Dogra forces in cold blood outside Central Jail, Srinagar.

BJP’s attempts to distort Kashmir’s history with outrageous remarks against the July 13, 19931 martyrs reveal their dangerous Hindutva agenda.