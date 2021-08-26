UrduPoint.com

BJP Leaders Don't Wish To Understand Pakistan Is Basic Party To Kashmir Dispute: Soz

BJP leaders don't wish to understand Pakistan is basic party to Kashmir dispute: Soz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Congress leader and former minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' attitude towards Mehbooba Mufti after she called for dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir issue shows arrogance of power as they do not wish to understand that Pakistan is a basic party to the dispute.

"These ministers also refuse to understand that Kashmir is a live issue on the United Nations Agenda and Pakistan has all along been accepted as a basic party to the dispute," Soz said.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), in a statement, Prof Saifuddin Soz said that Ms Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur denouncing PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, shows arrogance of power.

He said these BJP leaders have created an impression that they do not care for facts.

"Mehbooba Mufti has not brought other countries into discussion on Kashmir as they alleged. She has just suggested that the Kashmir issue can be best resolved through discussion and dialogue with Pakistan, besides the people of Jammu and Kashmir. What is wrong in the statement?" Soz questioned.

He said these ministers should know that what Mehbooba Mufti said in good faith, happens to be a fact accepted universally. "She is also right when she says that the Kashmir dispute can be best resolved through discussion and dialogue," Soz said.

