BJP Misleading IIOJK People On Article 370 Abrogation: Prof Soz

Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

BJP misleading IIOJK people on Article 370 abrogation: Prof Soz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Indian minister and senior Congress leader, Prof Saifuddin Soz, has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have resorted to spreading falsehood on Kashmir, especially on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the territory in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Prof Soz in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of the territory, especially the Kashmir Valley, have taken notice of the fact that the BJP leaders in India have taken recourse to spreading untruth on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

He said these leaders, including Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Jitendra Singh, perhaps feel that repeatedly speaking untruth could catch minds of Kashmiris and others.

The Congress leader said the fact is that the general run of Kashmiris denounces the statements of the BJP's top brass that things had improved in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. These are white lies spoken by the BJP leaders, he said. The fact is that there is widespread anger in IIOJK on the abrogation of this Article, he added.

