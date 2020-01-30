BJP parliamentarian announcement for demolishing all mosques of his constituency, a slap on face of secular India: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan through its successful diplomatic efforts has made it clear on the world that India is a threat to World peace.In an issued statement on Thursday, Chaudhry Sarwar said world is raising its voice against human rights violations India and Indian troops brutalities against innocent Kashmir's in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).He said Pakistan through its successful diplomatic attempts has made it clear on the world that India is a threat to regional peace.World is witnessing that India is involved in severe human rights violations, he added.Governor further said that Indian Supreme Court while granting bail to 14 agents of Narendra Modi involved in massacre of Muslims in Gujrat has also murdered justice, constitution and the law.

India is going to become a hell for minorities especially for Muslims, he said.Chaudhry said release of murderers of innocent people testifies the connivance and extremism of Modi government.He said renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah has also expressed his concerns openly about growing hatred and extremism in India.Fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Parliament announcement to demolish all mosques of the constituency after election is a slap on the face of Secular India.