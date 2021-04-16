'BJP pushed youth towards identity crisis, job insecurity'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,regional political party National Conference on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party led Indian government has pushed youth towards identity and culture crisis as well as creating insecurity among them regarding jobs and land since 5th August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Senior leader of NC, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra while addressing a public meeting at Pangore in Jammu said that the people of Jammu division were feeling betrayed by the BJP.

He said, Jammu was going to certainly lose its identity and culture as well as jobs and land with a huge influx of people from India.

He deplored that the youth of J&K were facing unprecedented unemployment and emphasized that effective remedial measure should be taken to provide employment to the Kashmiri youth.