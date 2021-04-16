UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'BJP Pushed Youth Towards Identity Crisis, Job Insecurity'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

'BJP pushed youth towards identity crisis, job insecurity'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,regional political party National Conference on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party led Indian government has pushed youth towards identity and culture crisis as well as creating insecurity among them regarding jobs and land since 5th August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Senior leader of NC, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra while addressing a public meeting at Pangore in Jammu said that the people of Jammu division were feeling betrayed by the BJP.

He said, Jammu was going to certainly lose its identity and culture as well as jobs and land with a huge influx of people from India.

He deplored that the youth of J&K were facing unprecedented unemployment and emphasized that effective remedial measure should be taken to provide employment to the Kashmiri youth.

Related Topics

India Jammu August 2019 Media From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

21 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

43 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.