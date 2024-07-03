BJP regime allocates 53 kanals of land to Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) New Delhi controlled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime has allocated 53 kanals of state land to the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for establishing a new battalion in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Revenue Department, under orders from the BJP regime led by the Lieutenant Governor, has transferred 53 kanals and three marlas of land to the CRPF’s 53rd battalion at Kitchama in Baramulla district.

An order issued by the Revenue Department states, “The CRPF must adhere to all provisions of laws relating to the Revenue/Housing & Urban Development Department, Forest, and J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010 before utilizing the land.”

As per the terms and conditions, the CRPF must take possession of the land within 30 days from the transfer order and put the land to use within three years. If these conditions are not met, the land will revert to the government.