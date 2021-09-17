UrduPoint.com

BJP Regime Illegally Changing Demography Of Indian Occupied Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

BJP regime illegally changing demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The autocratic regime of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India had laid the foundation for fulfillment of longstanding dream of absorption of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union through illegal maneuvers.

According to a dossier issued by the government of Pakistan, Indian maneuvers were primarily designed to negate the disputed character of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by propagating it as her internal matter in contravention to United Nations Security Council resolutions, which unequivocally pronounce Kashmir as a disputed territory.

These resolutions uphold fundamental right of self-determination of Kashmiris and final settlement of dispute through free and impartial plebiscite.

Post August 5 unilateralism, Indian state was engaged in demographic apartheid against Kashmiris due to differences in culture, religion, ethnicity and political views.

Kashmir was a disputed territory designated by United Nations whose final status had to be decided through grant of right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

As many as 18 United Nations Security Council resolutions validated the disputed character of Kashmir, while many of them repeatedly enunciate its final settlement through plebiscite.

The Security Council resolutions explicitly reject India's claim that Kashmir was an integral part of India and confirmed its status as a disputed territory.

The grand design of India was to alter disputed character of Kashmir, while illegally depicting Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as parts of Indian state.

The Indian plan paved way for marginalization of Kashmiris and their identity through excessive use of power.

India promulgated an act commonly known as Domicile law on May 18, 2020 and it was in clear violation of article 49 of the 4th Geneva Convention that prohibited an occupying power from relocating its population to the occupied territory.

The act and actions, after its implementation clearly depicted mal-intentions of government of India to use it as a tool for rapidly changing demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to law, anyone who had lived in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years or children who had studied in Kashmir for seven years were eligible to get the domicile. This clause will benefit mainly non-Kashmiri security forces personnel and government officials.

Modi government had made special amendments in laws to facilitate settlement of Hindus in IIOJK. All Indian nationals were now entitled to purchase land in IIOJK.

The restriction on outsiders to purchase land was lifted by scrapping section 139 and 140 of J&K Transfer of Property Act, 1977, section 20A of J&K Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, 1950 and section 4 of J&K Alienation of Land Act 1938.

To practically implement demographic changes, government of India had opened a new Land Transaction Department and had proposed raising of two new administrative divisions in J&K.

Land transaction will be directly controlled by Centre and local Kashmiri officials will have no role to play in the administration of state land.

The change was aimed at enhancing control of Centre on IIOJK administration and land transactions, while promoting Hindu domination in IIOJK through Hindu officials on important portfolios in IIOJK government.

Land will be grabbed officially under law from locals and will be allotted to industrialists and allocated for government projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.