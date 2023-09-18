BJP regime misleading Indians by pedaling normalcy mantra in J&K: Congress leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla has said that the Bharatiya Janata government is misleading its people by pedalling the normalcy mantra in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bhalla said the government has failed to address the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Ideally political and ideological difference should have been put aside while dealing with a sensitive region like ours," he maintained adding, "The major stress of the Government should have been to assuage the miseries of unemployed youth who regrettably have grown up in conflict.

" "Far from delivering on much-touted development promises, the people of J&K are continuously being denied their right to have a popular government," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the situation of artisans, hoteliers, marginal traders and agriculturalists is also very disappointing.

He further said that unless a positive environment is not created by addressing the political aspirations of J&K people, achieving anticipated developmental goals is unlikely.

He flayed the BJP regime for misleading the Indian people with the claim of normalcy in J&K.