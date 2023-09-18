Open Menu

BJP Regime Misleading Indians By Pedaling Normalcy Mantra In J&K: Congress Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BJP regime misleading Indians by pedaling normalcy mantra in J&K: Congress leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla has said that the Bharatiya Janata government is misleading its people by pedalling the normalcy mantra in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bhalla said the government has failed to address the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Ideally political and ideological difference should have been put aside while dealing with a sensitive region like ours," he maintained adding, "The major stress of the Government should have been to assuage the miseries of unemployed youth who regrettably have grown up in conflict.

" "Far from delivering on much-touted development promises, the people of J&K are continuously being denied their right to have a popular government," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the situation of artisans, hoteliers, marginal traders and agriculturalists is also very disappointing.

He further said that unless a positive environment is not created by addressing the political aspirations of J&K people, achieving anticipated developmental goals is unlikely.

He flayed the BJP regime for misleading the Indian people with the claim of normalcy in J&K.

Related Topics

India Jammu Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

11 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

12 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

13 hours ago
Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

13 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

15 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

15 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

17 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

18 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan