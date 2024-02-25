- Home
BJP regime pursuing policy of silencing Kashmiris' demand for right to self-determination
BJP Regime Pursuing Policy Of Silencing Kashmiris' Demand For Right To Self-determination
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government is pursuing a policy of silencing Kashmiris’ voice for demanding the right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, Ms Hafza Bano and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements in Srinagar said that every tragic episode in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India troops was an eye-opener for the peace-loving world.
They said that no member of the United Nations should accept India’s arbitrary changes in the occupied territory and called upon the UN Security Council to intervene and remove military and police siege and declare all the Indian laws and steps including the post August 05, 2019 ordinances or acts, as violation of the UNSC resolutions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
They said the right to self-determination is a supreme right granted by the World Body and must be upheld.
They said that during the past 35 years Kashmiris had suffered terribly at the hands of Indian forces and they were being subjected to the worst kind of physical and mental torture.
