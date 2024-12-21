BJP Regime Seizes Property Of Another Kashmiri In Rajouri
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The BJP-installed administration in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), under the control of the Lieutenant Governor continuing its policy of displacing Kashmiris from their assets has seized the property of another individual in Rajouri district.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police have attached 19 marlas of land belonging to Zia-Ur-Rehman, a resident of Samote Budhal in Rajouri. The action was carried out under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Police have labeled Zia-Ur-Rehman as a supporter of the ongoing Kashmiris’ right to self-determination movement.
Since the revocation of IIOJK’ s special status in August 2019, the Modi government has confiscated hundreds of properties belonging to Kashmiris, citing various pretexts.
In another development, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lolab area of Kupwara
district.
Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemned the ongoing confiscation of Kashmiris’ properties, calling it a colonial-era tactic used by the BJP to break the political will of Kashmiris.
He highlighted that this action is part of the RSS/BJP’s Hindutva agenda aimed at weakening Kashmiris economically and facilitating the settlement of non-locals in the territory.
Minhas emphasized that it is unfortunate that the Indian government and its appointed administration in IIOJK are relentlessly using notorious agencies to terrorize Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, in an attempt to suppress their legitimate demand for self-determination.
