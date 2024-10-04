BJP regime suspends another Kashmiri Muslim employee in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The BJP-led Indian government has suspended yet another Kashmiri Muslim employee in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, further raising serious concerns about targeted actions against local officials.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the School education Department (SED) in IIOJK, on the order of the BJP regime, issued a suspension order for Arif Mohammad Khan, a Lecturer in Environmental Science at a high secondary school in Baramulla, citing unfounded charges.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend that has emerged since August 2019, when the BJP implemented significant changes to IIOJK’ s administrative structure.

Critics argue that these measures reflect a colonial mindset aimed at marginalizing Muslim employees and replacing them with individuals sympathetic to Hindutva ideologies in the occupied territory.

Since 2019, numerous suspensions and dismissals of Muslim government workers, often justified under various pretexts, have raised alarm about the potential erosion of local representation.