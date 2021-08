BJP Sarpanch, wife shot dead in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a BJP Sarpanch and his wife in Islamabad district on Monday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the gunmen killed BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) and his wife at Lal Chowk area of the district.

Both Dar and his wife received critical injuries and were moved to GMC Islamabad. However, both were declared dead.

Meanwhile, Indian forces cordoned off the entire area.