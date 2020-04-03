BJP speaks about Kashmiris same as Nazis did to Jews: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the RSS inspired leadership of India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spoke about Kashmiris the way similar to Nazis did to Jews.

The prime minister in a tweet said such treatment was being meted out even in the 21st century towards the 200 million Muslims of Kashmir.

He also shared a recent video clip of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who in an interview openly spoke against Kashmiris denying their rights.

In the clip, Swamy can be seen saying that "Most people in the country liked their hardline approach".

He also appears critical of Islamic ideology , saying " if Muslims become 30 percent, the country would be in danger".