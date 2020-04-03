UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BJP Speaks About Kashmiris Same As Nazis Did To Jews: PM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

BJP speaks about Kashmiris same as Nazis did to Jews: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the RSS inspired leadership of India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spoke about Kashmiris the way similar to Nazis did to Jews.

The prime minister in a tweet said such treatment was being meted out even in the 21st century towards the 200 million Muslims of Kashmir.

He also shared a recent video clip of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who in an interview openly spoke against Kashmiris denying their rights.

In the clip, Swamy can be seen saying that "Most people in the country liked their hardline approach".

He also appears critical of Islamic ideology , saying " if Muslims become 30 percent, the country would be in danger".

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Century Prime Minister Muslim Jew Million

Recent Stories

Samsung shutters washing machine factory in U.S. o ..

7 minutes ago

India violating int'l laws by invoking controvers ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic growth faces headwinds in 2020 ..

9 minutes ago

Imported car sales rise 12 pct in March, Japanese ..

8 minutes ago

UN General Assembly adopts resolution urging globa ..

8 minutes ago

Eateries introduce new flavors to attract diners a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.