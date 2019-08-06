BJP starts an anti-Pakistani policy: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Naeem ul Haque

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Naeem ul Haque said that BJP has started an anti-Pakistani policy.In an issued statement on Tuesday Naeem ul Haque said that their attitude had already become clear however Pakistan was trying since long that talks could start on Kashmir issue and other matters with IndiaIndian government has taken what step a day earlier is totally unacceptable.

It is vital to mention here that the Indian government on Monday has abrogated special status of the valley while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.After the approval of bill Kashmir special status in the Indian constitution stands abolished.125 votes were cast in favor of bill while 61 votes were cast against the bill.