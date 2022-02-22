UrduPoint.com

BJP Trying To Install Hindu CM In Turbulent IIOJK: Barrister Sultan

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

BJP trying to install Hindu CM in turbulent IIOJK: Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that the fanatic Modi government was trying to bring a Hindu chief minister in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by changing the proportion of the population.

Talking to media in the Federal metropolis the AJK President referred to the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the IIOJK and said that the Kashmir issue has entered a critical and decisive phase since the BJP government unilaterally revoked the special status of the territory through the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A of Indian constitution, AJK President office said.

"Converting Muslim majority into a minority, settling non-state subjects in the valley and granting land to outsiders under the façade of investment are part of the Indian government's sinister design to change the region's demography", he said.

Citing the political and administrative machinations of the Indian government, Barrister Chaudhary said that as part of the scheme the authorities at the helm of affairs in IIOJK have granted land to 4000 Hindus.

