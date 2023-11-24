BJP using halal certification as diversionary tactic: Mehbooba

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating controversy over halal-certified products and the saffron party failed to fulfill any of the promises it had made to people after coming into power.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters at Larnoo in Kokernag area of Islamabad district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said, “These are diversionary tactics. They could not provide the two crore jobs or Rs 15 lakh to each citizen.

The poor have been pushed further below the poverty line.”

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government Saturday banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

Regarding terminating employees, Mufti said that right from the day the Lt Governor rule came to power in Kashmir in 2019, more people were terminated from their services rather than recruited without following any legal course.