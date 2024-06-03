BJP Using Indian Forces, Agencies As Hindutva Tools To Intimidate Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government is using its armed forces and agencies, such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA), as Hindutva tools to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and intimidate Kashmiri people into submission.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces, including the army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Operation Group, along with notorious agencies NIA and SIA, are conducting daily raids across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, subjecting local residents to severe harassment.
These actions aim to intimidate those who refuse to conform to the Hindutva RSS/BJP ideology in the occupied territory.
The regime is also utilizing the judiciary to subdue Kashmiris, booking them under draconian laws for their commitment to the struggle for self-determination. Despite massive repression, Kashmiris remain determined to continue their struggle till freedom.
