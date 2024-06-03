Open Menu

BJP Using Indian Forces, Agencies As Hindutva Tools To Intimidate Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government is using its armed forces and agencies, such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA), as Hindutva tools to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and intimidate Kashmiri people into submission.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces, including the army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Operation Group, along with notorious agencies NIA and SIA, are conducting daily raids across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, subjecting local residents to severe harassment.

These actions aim to intimidate those who refuse to conform to the Hindutva RSS/BJP ideology in the occupied territory.

The regime is also utilizing the judiciary to subdue Kashmiris, booking them under draconian laws for their commitment to the struggle for self-determination. Despite massive repression, Kashmiris remain determined to continue their struggle till freedom.

Related Topics

India Army Police Jammu Media Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

31 minutes ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

2 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

4 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

4 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

4 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan