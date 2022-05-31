UrduPoint.com

BJP Using Judiciary As Tool To Further Its Settler Colonialism Agenda In IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BJP using judiciary as tool to further its settler colonialism agenda in IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has said that the India's racist regime-the BJP was using repressive state apparatus in particular the judiciary as a weapon against Kashmiris to further its settler colonialism agenda in Kashmir.

In his message received here from Tihar jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while referring to continued bloodshed, violence and ruthless suppression of political dissent in the region said, "On one hand the apartheid regime has let loose its forces to kill innocent Kashmiris while on the other hand it has been remorselessly using draconian laws like PSA, UAPA and other black laws to silence legitimate political voices who have refused to toe the government line.

Life imprisonment of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in a sham trial, he said, was one such example that shows how the BJP government was using its judicial apparatus to punish and penalize Kashmiri leaders. Terming it as a shocking example of political vendetta and vengeance, Khan, recalled that the Indian judiciary has a long history of crucifying justice.

"It is quite alarming that instead of dispensing justice on merit the Indian courts have been acting on whims and fantasy of the ruling party that seems hell bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir", the APHC leader said. He, however, maintained that India cannot silence Kashmiris by resorting to such meant tactics.

Voicing his serious concern over the rising incidents of state terrorism in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the systematic killing of innocent civilians, particularly the youth belie the so-called normally narrative the Indian government has been pedaling to hoodwink the international community.

Citing the recent killings at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the incarcerated leader said, "Innocent and educated youth are deliberately targeted and killed mercilessly by the occupation force during cordon and search operation".

"On one hand the endless killing spree has unleashed reign of terror while on the other relentless persecution of civil society, rights defenders and political activist continue unabated", Khan said adding that it was shocking to see that civil society activists, journalists and rights defenders were being detained under seditious laws and subjected to worst treatment in jails and interrogation centers. He said that the Indian army had a long history of killing human rights activists in fake encounters.

Naeem Khan also expressed his grave concern over the illegal detention of Kashmiri politicians who have been arrested before and after August 5, 2019.

Urging world community to take effective notice of the stepped-up human rights' violations in the troubled region, he said that it was high time that the global community must shun its policy of indifference and play its much-needed role to settle the lingering dispute that happens to be main cause and consequence of bloodshed in the region.

Related Topics

India World Army Hurriyat Conference Jail Civil Society Jammu August 2019 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at ..

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

10 hours ago
 Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

11 hours ago
 Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban ..

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.