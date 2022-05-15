BJP using NIA as a weapon to silence democratic dissent in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani while taking strong exception to NIA charge sheet against political leaders and human rights defenders in Kashmir has said that the India's apartheid regime led by Narendar Modi was using dreaded agency as a weapon to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Wani while referring to NIA's terrible role in suppressing democratic dissent in Kashmir said that the notorious agency, which works on whims and fantasy of the BJP, has unleashed reign of terror in the region through its targeted victimization of political activists, human rights defenders, businessmen, journalists and civil society activists. Denouncing continued raids by the NIA, he said, the BJP has let loose the so-called probe agency to harass, humiliate and victimize those who refuse to toe the government line.

Terming the charges leveled against Hurriyat leaders by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) a pack of lies, the APHC leader said, "The charge sheet filed by the NIA against Kashmiri political prisoners and witnesses listed in the cases were false and fake. He called the entire NIA exercise as political vendetta.

He said that the infamous agency has a worst track record of leveling fake allegations and accusations against Kashmiri leaders. The vilification campaign, he said, was part of the BJP government's ploy to target the resistance leaders and activists to malign them and link them with subversive activities just to prolong their detention.

"The NIA and other Indian probe agencies have arrested dozens of Hurriyat leaders and threw them behind the bars but instead of providing any substantial evidence against them in the court of law these agencies have been narrating the same cock and bull story to prolong their detentions", Wani said adding it was unfortunate that the Indian courts, who are working in cahoots with the government authorities, have failed to deliver justice to Kashmiri prisoners.

He said that along with Hurriyat leaders, rights activists, media persons and even ordinary Kashmiris were being implicated in fake cases.

It is worth to mention here that the NIA has recently filed a charge sheet against prominent Kashmiri rights' activist Khurram Parvez in a false case whereas top Hurriyat leaders including Nayeem Ahmed Khan Masarrat Aalam, Shabir Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Yasin Malik have already been implicated in false cases.

Wani also took a strong notice of dismissal of a university professor and two employees and termed it as a deep-rooted conspiracy to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihoods. He said that the Indian secret agencies were using so-called "terror-link" as a weapon to target and terrorize innocent Kashmiris.

It said that the world human rights groups must take effective notice of the matter and play their due role in ending the persecution of Kashmiri people.