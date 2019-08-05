BJP using state machinery for completion of its agenda: Hina Rabbani Khar

The former Foreign Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Hina Rabbani Khar has said that the Bhartiya Jantha Party (BJP) of India has used the State Machinery to serve its agendas and no one is stopping them on international platform but primary signs of deterioration will start appearing after 5-10 years

This, She said while talking to a private tv channel.She condemned the attempts made by Indian Government to revoke the Article 370 and told that attitude of BJP has always been against democracy and now it is openly challenging that how can some one play the role of mediator.