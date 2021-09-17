BJP using threats, sticks to silence people: Mehbooba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has called upon Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to try and win hearts rather than using "threats and sticks" to silence the people.

Talking to media during her visit to Handwara, the PDP head said that the BJP is disempowering the public of even the little rights which have been left with them after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories in August 2019, KMS reported.

Defending her party's alliance with the BJP after the last assembly elections, she said till the time the parties were in coalition together, she did not allow the saffron party to do away with Article 370 of the Constitution.

She said the PDP stood like a wall before the BJP and tied its hands after stitching an alliance with the party to save Article 370 from any harm.

"People are troubled everywhere, whether it is Jammu or Kashmir… all the matters are run by the power of stick," Mehbooba said.

When asked about her stand on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, she said, "Elections are not my objective but polls are a democratic weapon to fight for the rights of the people and address their problems. We will come out with our decision when they will announce the polls (in J&K)."