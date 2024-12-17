BJP/RSS secretly implementing Hindutva agenda to colonize IIOJK: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the BJP-led Indian government, in collusion with the RSS, was conspiring and secretly implementing its nefarious Hindutva agenda to colonize Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the BJP-led Indian government under Narendra Modi is forcefully and covertly implementing the sinister Hindutva plans to colonize the occupied territory. This includes weakening Kashmir’s economy, exploiting its local resources, and altering its demographic composition.

He pointed out that India’s colonial occupation of Jammu and Kashmir began when Indian troops illegally landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947. Referring to the Land Grant Rules-2022, he said that the Modi regime is employing another colonial tactic to seize Kashmiris’ land and hand it over to Indian citizens.

The spokesperson stated that notifying the new land grant rules is part of the Modi regime’s broader strategy to dispossess Kashmiris. He added that the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019, removed legal barriers, allowing non-locals to settle in IIOJK and threatening its demographic makeup.

Highlighting the planned railway project in Kashmir, he emphasized that it is not just a development initiative but a larger strategy aimed at disempowering Kashmiris, confiscating their land, and altering the territory’s identity. “Under the guise of infrastructure development, vast tracts of fertile land are being acquired without proper compensation or consultation with the locals. This is not development; it is dispossession,” he asserted.

Expressing grave concern over the proposed Bijbehara-Pahalgam railway line, the statement noted that it will render thousands of people landless and result in massive joblessness among Kashmiri Muslims, as tens of thousands of apple-bearing trees will be cut down in Kashmir’s most fertile lands. He said the manner in which work on the project is being carried out reflects the Modi regime’s ulterior motives.

The spokesperson added that the Indian Army’s BEACON has already taken charge of the route from Pahalgam upward, highlighting the sinister intent behind the project. He accused the BJP/RSS establishment of trying to replicate the Israeli model in IIOJK by creating “islands of faith” that promote Hindu settlements and ideology. He pointed out that Hindutva ideologues view Kashmir as a “Teerath-sthan” (holy place) where every inch of land is deemed sacred, further facilitating the rapid movement of Indian troops and the normalization of Hindu settlements.

The statement deplored that India was systematically pursuing a policy to make Kashmiri Muslims strangers in their own homeland. “The colonization of IIOJK has long been a dream of RSS and BJP. India is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK by introducing new laws aimed at weakening Kashmiri Muslims politically and economically,” he said.

The APHC also accused India of grossly violating UN resolutions and international laws by illegally altering the demography of IIOJK. However, the spokesperson affirmed that the resilient people of Jammu and Kashmir will thwart India’s nefarious designs and continue their struggle for freedom and justice.