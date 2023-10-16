BJP’s defeat in Ladakh elections is referendum against Article 370 revocation: NC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has said that the humiliating defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladakh Hill Development Council’s elections for Kargil is a referendum against the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 and divide the territory into two so-called union territories.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is now likely that BJP leadership may further delay holding of elections for Kashmir legislative assembly.”

It is worth mentioning here that oppositon alliance bagged 22 out of 26 seats for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Dev Council, Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections while the BJP could only secure two seats and two seats were won by independent candidates.