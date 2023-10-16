Open Menu

BJP’s Defeat In Ladakh Elections Is Referendum Against Article 370 Revocation: NC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BJP’s defeat in Ladakh elections is referendum against Article 370 revocation: NC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has said that the humiliating defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladakh Hill Development Council’s elections for Kargil is a referendum against the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 and divide the territory into two so-called union territories.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is now likely that BJP leadership may further delay holding of elections for Kashmir legislative assembly.”

It is worth mentioning here that oppositon alliance bagged 22 out of 26 seats for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Dev Council, Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections while the BJP could only secure two seats and two seats were won by independent candidates.

Related Topics

Assembly India Jammu Srinagar Alliance May August 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

42 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

12 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

12 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

12 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan