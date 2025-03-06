BJP’s Hindutva Agenda Cannot Change Ground Realities In IIOJK: APHC
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas on Thursday said that the BJP-led Indian government and its installed, corrupt administration in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot alter the ground realities in the territory by imposing its Hindutva agenda.
In a statement, issued by the Kashmir Media Service, the spokesperson said that not only have the civil and legal rights of the people of Kashmir been stripped away, but their fundamental human and religious rights have also been systematically violated, especially after August 2019.
The APHC asserted that, sooner or later, India will have to accept the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.
The statement strongly condemned the outrageous remarks made by Jammu-based Hindutva Dogra BJP leader Sunil Sharma against the martyrs of July 13, 1931, during a speech in the so-called assembly.
The APHC reiterated that the martyrs of July 13, 1931, were heroes of Kashmir and will always be remembered for their sacrifice in standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of IIOJK.
The APHC also expressed grave concern over the lack of basic facilities, including legal and medical care, for incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, many of whom have developed serious health issues due to their prolonged detention under harsh conditions.
Recent Stories
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 minutes ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines12 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey12 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families12 minutes ago
-
Police foils truck robbery12 minutes ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram22 minutes ago
-
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year3 hours ago
-
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda3 hours ago
-
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery3 hours ago
-
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters3 hours ago
-
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP3 hours ago
-
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives3 hours ago