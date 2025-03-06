BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas on Thursday said that the BJP-led Indian government and its installed, corrupt administration in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot alter the ground realities in the territory by imposing its Hindutva agenda.

In a statement, issued by the Kashmir Media Service, the spokesperson said that not only have the civil and legal rights of the people of Kashmir been stripped away, but their fundamental human and religious rights have also been systematically violated, especially after August 2019.

The APHC asserted that, sooner or later, India will have to accept the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The statement strongly condemned the outrageous remarks made by Jammu-based Hindutva Dogra BJP leader Sunil Sharma against the martyrs of July 13, 1931, during a speech in the so-called assembly.

The APHC reiterated that the martyrs of July 13, 1931, were heroes of Kashmir and will always be remembered for their sacrifice in standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of IIOJK.

The APHC also expressed grave concern over the lack of basic facilities, including legal and medical care, for incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, many of whom have developed serious health issues due to their prolonged detention under harsh conditions.