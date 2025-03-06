Open Menu

BJP’s Hindutva Agenda Cannot Change Ground Realities In IIOJK: APHC

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 11:40 PM

BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas on Thursday said that the BJP-led Indian government and its installed, corrupt administration in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot alter the ground realities in the territory by imposing its Hindutva agenda.

In a statement, issued by the Kashmir Media Service, the spokesperson said that not only have the civil and legal rights of the people of Kashmir been stripped away, but their fundamental human and religious rights have also been systematically violated, especially after August 2019.

The APHC asserted that, sooner or later, India will have to accept the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The statement strongly condemned the outrageous remarks made by Jammu-based Hindutva Dogra BJP leader Sunil Sharma against the martyrs of July 13, 1931, during a speech in the so-called assembly.

The APHC reiterated that the martyrs of July 13, 1931, were heroes of Kashmir and will always be remembered for their sacrifice in standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of IIOJK.

The APHC also expressed grave concern over the lack of basic facilities, including legal and medical care, for incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, many of whom have developed serious health issues due to their prolonged detention under harsh conditions.

Recent Stories

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

41 minutes ago
 Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mams ..

Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah

3 hours ago
 Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khaw ..

Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media

3 hours ago
 UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss b ..

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this ..

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year

3 hours ago
 PTI social media team members summoned over allege ..

PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda

3 hours ago
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlig ..

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery

3 hours ago
 Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdow ..

Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters

3 hours ago
 Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

3 hours ago
 RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

3 hours ago
 Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s ec ..

Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth

3 hours ago
 IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan