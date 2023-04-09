Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

BJP's Kashmir Policy 'emperor's New Clothes ': PDP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

BJP's Kashmir policy 'emperor's new clothes ': PDP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the BJP's Kashmir policy and its "naya Kashmir" rhetoric are like the emperor's new clothes that the judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In its monthly newsletter, the PDP said in BJP's "naya Kashmir", a conman like Kiran Patel visits the valley flanked by security personnel while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed for doing his job.

Kiran Patel was arrested by Indian police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar last month for posing as an additional secretary in the Indian government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.

"Naya Kashmir and BJP's Kashmir policy are like the emperor's new clothes. The press, judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise them while Kashmiris can see all too well that the emperor is naked," the party said.

"Does it really surprise you that people like Kiran Patel get away scot-free at a time when Kashmiris are jailed for something as frivolous as anti-establishment tweets? Another exemplary Kashmiri journalist is behind bars and this time it's Irfan Meraj.

Related Topics

India Police Civil Society Hotel Job Jammu Srinagar Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.