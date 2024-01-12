BJP’s undemocratic policies pose serious threat to peace in South Asia: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat organizations have said that the undemocratic policies of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party government, led by Narendra Modi, posed a serious threat to peace in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, the Hurriyat organizations, including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Shabab-ul-Muslimeen Jammu Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front, United Resistance Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Kashmir Freedom Front, Jammu Kashmir Employees Movement and Sikh intellectuals Circle J&K in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said muzzling Kashmiris’ voice through military might is Modi’s brand of democracy, particularly in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They, however, maintained that the volume of arrests of political leaders and activists by the Indian forces in the territory testified the fact that the Kashmiris are prepared for a long and arduous fight for the restoration of their rights. The statements said Modi’s despotism has transformed India into a fascist state.

They said justice continues to elude the Kashmiris who have been struggling for over seven decades for their right to self-determination.

They said the Kashmiris continue to face deepening discrimination and injustice on the part of India which has brazenly trampled every right of the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). They said the denial of right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir has resulted in 96, 285 killings since 1989 in the occupied territory.

The parties urged the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism and play their role for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the pending resolutions of the World Body.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday, took a jibe at the prejudiced approach of the Indian judiciary, saying that it has always offered its services to bail the BJP and RSS Indian government out when it is in hot waters. The report, based on interviews and comments of different segments of the society in IIOJK, said the fresh decision of the Indian Supreme Court on Article 370 reflects its double standard. The report made it clear that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would never fall in the trap of the nexus of Hindutva BJP/RSS Modi government and its judiciary and would instead continue the struggle and demand of their right to self-determination through a plebiscite.