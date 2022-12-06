BKMC admin installs feedback boxes for public facilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The administration of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Hospital has installed feedback boxes at various places of the hospital as part of efforts to improve service delivery and allow people to lodge their complaints and forward suggestions.

According to Hospital Director, Dr Amjad Mehboob feedback boxes have been installed on fifteen points including wards and emergency and outpatient departments. A pro forma has also been attached for writing suggestions and complaints regarding the healthcare delivery system.

He said that all the complaints and suggestions would be recorded and reviewed in a meeting of the hospital ethics committee, adding that the website link had also been displayed for people to submit their feedback.