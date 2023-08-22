BKMC given equipment to conduct advanced diagnosing tests of TB

(@FahadShabbir)

Programme Officer National Tuberculosis (TB) Control, Dr. Shaheen here Tuesday handed over diagnosing equipment to administration of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Programme Officer National Tuberculosis (TB) Control, Dr. Shaheen here Tuesday handed over diagnosing equipment to administration of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi.

District Health Officer Swabi, Dr. Arif and other concerned staff was also present on the occasion.

The equipment were handed over to hospital administration to start TB treatment and advanced diagnosing facilities for patients suffering from TB.

Dr. Asim of BKMC said that equipment have been installed in TB diagnostic center being established in the complex.

He said these advanced tests were conducted in Peshawar and Islamabad adding that now TB patients would be provided all the needed facilities to treat their ailment.