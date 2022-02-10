BKMC introduces one attendant per patient policy

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The management of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) Swabi has devised a new policy of "one attendant per patient policy" to reduce the influx of attendants who accompany patients in the Emergency department.

As per the new policy, only one attendant would be allowed with non-critical patients and two to critically ill patients in emergency, said Spokesperson of BKMC-MTI here adding that the initiative would ultimately improve health care services.

He said that the decision was taken in the BKMC-MTI hospital executive committee meeting regarding overcrowding in the emergency of the hospital.

According to official, the new policy included meeting time also which is thrice a day. According to policy the attendant can meet their patients in the morning from 6:30 to 7:30, in noon from 12:00 to 2:00 PM and in the evening from 6:00 to 8:00 in winter season.

Only in that particular timing, the attendant could meet and serve food to their patients. The spokesperson said that soon the Food Policy would be formed and implemented.

He explained the new policy clearly stated that only one person would attend non-critical patients and it was decided that two attendants would be allowed with critically ill patients.

