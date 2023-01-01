BKMC-MTI dialysis unit served 9000 plus kidney patients in 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) provided free Dialysis procedures to more than 9000 kidney patients in 2022.

According to a data from January to December 2022 released by the BKMC Administration on Sunday revealed that 35 per day and more than 900 procedures in a month were done so far.

The number gradually increased from 600 per month in January 2022 to 900 plus per month during last year which reflects a rapid increase and the confidence of patients in the unit and the quality of services provided at the Unit, said unit in-charge.

Data revealed that 2400 sessions were done for those patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C in 2022. 2000 dialysis procedures have been done so far on an emergency basis and for those patients admitted in different wards.

Giving remarks on annual data, Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mahboob appreciated the efforts being made by the Unit.

"This Dialysis Unit is one of the best officially established units and a ray of hope for those suffering from kidney disease, He went on to say that from the beginning those kidney patients were brought here for registration who had to travel a lot and used to go to Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, and other cities for Dialysis.

The 15-beded dialysis unit at BKMC-MTI is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralized oxygen supply, Spokesperson Added. He said that all the procedures are done for free through KP's government flagship Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP).

The unit provides facility in three shifts from morning 8 AM to 10 PM, said a spokesperson. Those patients suffering from Kidney disease who need dialysis once a week, two, or a month and sometimes patients need dialysis every third day, records of all patients being kept maintained and a daily timetable is created according to which patients are informed, Spokesperson added.

The unit was inaugurated on 14th Aug 2021 by the then-speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar. The main purpose of the unit was to facilitate kidney patients belonging to Swabi and other areas within the district. More than 350 kidney patients registered with the Unit, the spokesperson said.