BKMC-MTI, Swabi, treated 569,372 patients in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi, a Medical Teaching Institution, in its annual performance report for the year 2024, highlighted the hospital provided medica care to as many as 569,372 patients.

It said 336,024 patients were examined in the outpatient department (OPD), and 233,348 were treated in the Emergency Department.

Similarly, the hospital performed 7,930 major and minor surgeries, and handled 11,191 baby delivery cases during the past year.

Additionally, a total of 666,796 lab tests were conducted, including 72,275 X-rays, 5,960 CT scans, 26,286 ultrasounds, 36,186 ECGs, and 956 endoscopies.

According to the BKMC spokesperson, 33,229 patients were admitted to different specialties for further treatment with over 20,000 admissions facilitated through the Sehat Card Program (SCP).

Similarly, 8,554 dialysis sessions were conducted, most of which were facilitated through the SCP program.

Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud expressed his commitment to providing quality healthcare services to patients.

He said that the hospital had reduced the number of patient referrals to other hospitals by 90 percent. This achievement was a witness to the hospital's efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community, he added.

In 2024, the hospital effectively treated all victims of major accidents and explosions in Swabi.

Furthermore, the number of beds was increased from 350 to 450 to accommodate the growing patient load, he informed.

The spokesperson went on to say, that the hospital had also established a 46-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with the support of UNICEF, providing specialized care to critically ill newborns .

Additionally, the hospital had established an HIV Family Care Center and TB Center, providing free diagnosis and treatment to people of Swabi and surroundings, he said adding that a fair price pharmacy had also been set up within hospital premises to provide affordable medicines to patients.

The Infectious Diseases OPD had been started to cater to patients with infectious diseases, a rare facility in the province, the spokesperson added.

Similarly, thousands of culture tests had been performed, which previously required the hospital to send samples to Peshawar or Islamabad.

The hospital's Institute-Based Private Practice (IBPP) department conducted 2,989 surgeries, showcasing the hospital's ability to offer specialized surgical services in the evening, says spokesperson.

The hospital had also upgraded its facilities, including the construction of new operation rooms and surgical units, which would be operational soon, spokesperson added.