BKMC Provides Treatment To 2,755 Patients On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

BKMC provides treatment to 2,755 patients on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC), Swabi on Thursday released a report detailing the medical services provided to the public during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the report, a total of 2,755 patients received medical care over the three-day Eid period, with the hospital’s emergency services operating uninterrupted 24/7.

The hospital treated 90 individuals injured in road accidents, while 11 people who sustained injuries due to gunfire and altercations were also admitted to the emergency department.

Additionally, 13 patients suffered burns caused by fireworks and firecrackers and were given immediate medical assistance.

During the Eid holidays, various medical services continued as usual, including the delivery of 65 newborns, 15 major surgeries, and treatment for 150 minor injuries in the hospital’s minor operation theater.

Moreover, a total of 3,796 diagnostic tests were conducted, and patients had access to X-ray and CT scan facilities. For kidney patients, 74 dialysis sessions were successfully completed to ensure they did not face any difficulties.

According to the hospital spokesperson, special duty schedules were arranged for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative staff to ensure the timely provision of healthcare services.

The hospital administration praised the efforts of all staff members who diligently performed their duties even during the Eid holidays.

