BKMC’s Microbiology Lab Archives NEQAP Certification For Quality Excellence
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi’s Microbiology Department has achieved an acceptance-performance level certificate in the National External Quality Assurance Program (NEQAP), administered by the Pakistan Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.
For this achievement, various unknown samples were sent to the laboratory from May 2022 to December 2023, for which the Microbiology Lab of BKMC-MTI got the honor for giving the correct results, says BKMC microbiologist Dr. Asim Ali Shah.
With this honor, BKMC laboratory became the first public sector microbiology laboratory in province to be approved by (NEQAP) at the official level.
According to the spokesperson on Thursday, this recognition was awarded for the department's exceptional performance in the Microbiology Proficiency Testing under Cycle 11, covering May 2022 to December 2023.
He went on to say that the NEQAP certification is a significant milestone, highlighting the department's commitment to quality standards and results in laboratory services.
By achieving this acceptance-performance level, BKMC’s Microbiology Department has demonstrated its dedication to excellence in healthcare, ensuring that its diagnostic services meet rigorous national standards, He added.
The BOGs, Dean, and Hospital Director congratulated the entire team of microbiology on the achievement, saying, “This recognition from NEQAP reflects our commitment to providing reliable, accurate, and high-quality diagnostic services.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU sets 30pc cut-off score for bachelor’s admissions for academic year 20252 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM meets families of 7 labourers martyred in Panjgur2 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP distributes modern patrol cars among 15 Police2 minutes ago
-
955,000 children vaccinated in 3 days2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsperson stresses women protection from violence12 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for extension of CPEC to Afghanistan12 minutes ago
-
NA body on petroleum takes serious notice of CSR fund misuse12 minutes ago
-
Two cops, citizen hurt in firing by armed men22 minutes ago
-
PU Sugra Begum Center organises seminar32 minutes ago
-
Irfan Mehsud, a source of pride for nation: Station Commander32 minutes ago
-
International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes42 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes42 minutes ago