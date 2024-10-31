BKMC’s Microbiology Lab archives NEQAP certification for quality excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi’s Microbiology Department has achieved an acceptance-performance level certificate in the National External Quality Assurance Program (NEQAP), administered by the Pakistan Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.

For this achievement, various unknown samples were sent to the laboratory from May 2022 to December 2023, for which the Microbiology Lab of BKMC-MTI got the honor for giving the correct results, says BKMC microbiologist Dr. Asim Ali Shah.

With this honor, BKMC laboratory became the first public sector microbiology laboratory in province to be approved by (NEQAP) at the official level.

According to the spokesperson on Thursday, this recognition was awarded for the department's exceptional performance in the Microbiology Proficiency Testing under Cycle 11, covering May 2022 to December 2023.

He went on to say that the NEQAP certification is a significant milestone, highlighting the department's commitment to quality standards and results in laboratory services.

By achieving this acceptance-performance level, BKMC’s Microbiology Department has demonstrated its dedication to excellence in healthcare, ensuring that its diagnostic services meet rigorous national standards, He added.

The BOGs, Dean, and Hospital Director congratulated the entire team of microbiology on the achievement, saying, “This recognition from NEQAP reflects our commitment to providing reliable, accurate, and high-quality diagnostic services.

