BKT, Malgarai Dactraan distributes ration among members of transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Baacha Khan Trust (BKT) and Malgari Dactraan (Friend Doctors) Tuesday distributed ration package among forty members of transgender community in a ceremony held at Baacha Khan Markaz.

The ceremony was also attended by local office bearers of Awami National Party (ANP) including Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial Vice President Saqib Ullah Chmkani, Dr. Haider Ali, Dr. Shoukat Ameerzada and other party workers.

Addressing the ceremony, Saqib Ullah said that segments of society that were facing financial woes due to corona pandemic would be provided needed help and assistance.

He said the transgender community was also suffering due to unprecedented situation in aftermath of corona spread, adding, they should be supported as members of our society.

He said that we are followers of Baacha Khan and would always strive for emancipation of downtrodden and ignored segments of society. He also assured help to transgender community in future.