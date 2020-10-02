UrduPoint.com
BKT Provides Financial Assistance To Pashtu Singer Wagma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Baacha Khan Trust (BKT) has given a cheque worth Rs 200,000 to Pashtu singer Wagma who is bedridden and facing financial problems.

According to a statement issued here on Friday from Baacha Khan Markaz, the financial assistance was given by Awami National Party Provincial Cultural Secretary Khadim Hussain, on the directives of Chief Executive Officer BKT, Aimal Wali Khan.

The ANP would continue support to artistes who are facing financial hardships as they have given identity to Pashtu culture and traditions through their contributions.

