UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BKT To Establish Baacha Khan Health Foundation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:38 PM

BKT to establish Baacha Khan Health Foundation

Director Baacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan has said that decision has been taken to establish a health foundation aiming resolution of healthcare issues confronted by people residing in far flung areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director Baacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan has said that decision has been taken to establish a health foundation aiming resolution of healthcare issues confronted by people residing in far flung areas of the province.

He said that Baacha Khan Health Foundation (BKHF) would strive for establishing health units in remote areas and in second phase health facilities would be started an objective to provide people treatment faculties at their doorsteps.

He said that prime objective of BKHF would be to help out masses in the situation developed after spread of corona pandemic in KP. He said that existing health scenario demands that social sector should also develop institutions to address miseries of ailing community.

Aimal Wali appointed renowned medical professional Dr. Shoukat Ameerzada as first director of BKHF.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 407 Medical Products Over 1.5 Mon ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson Willing to Assess Complaints of US Police' ..

3 minutes ago

China sea security issues pushed Philippine U-turn ..

3 minutes ago

Rally of Finland axed over virus uncertainty

3 minutes ago

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

1 hour ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.