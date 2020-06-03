BKT to establish Baacha Khan Health Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director Baacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan has said that decision has been taken to establish a health foundation aiming resolution of healthcare issues confronted by people residing in far flung areas of the province.

He said that Baacha Khan Health Foundation (BKHF) would strive for establishing health units in remote areas and in second phase health facilities would be started an objective to provide people treatment faculties at their doorsteps.

He said that prime objective of BKHF would be to help out masses in the situation developed after spread of corona pandemic in KP. He said that existing health scenario demands that social sector should also develop institutions to address miseries of ailing community.

Aimal Wali appointed renowned medical professional Dr. Shoukat Ameerzada as first director of BKHF.