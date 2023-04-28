BKTSF hands over cheque of Rs. 200,000 to PPC

Bacha Khan Trust Sports Foundation (BKTSF) here on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs.200, 000 to Peshawar Press Club (PPC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Bacha Khan Trust Sports Foundation (BKTSF) here on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs.200, 000 to Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

The amount was announced by Awami National Party Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan during a sports gala that was organized by PPC during Ramazan.

The cheque was handed over to President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik by Senior Executive Officer Bacha Khan Trust, Syed Masoom Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Masoom Shah also said that ANP believes in freedom of expression and added that the journalist fraternity would be provided support and needed help in the protection of their rights.