BKU makes green tea from olive leaves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Agronomy section of the Agriculture Department, Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda has succeeded in its experiments of making green tea from olive leaves.

During the special ceremony of achieving the feat wherein the Chairman of the Agronomy Department, Dr Iftikhar Alam, Dr Ikram Ullah, Attaullah Jan, scholars, and students were present, Professor Dr Wajid Ali Khan said that the work on making green tea from olive leaves was started nearly two years back and at last the experiments met with success.

He said the reason behind conducting the experiments was to provide low-cost and effective curable medication to diabetes and blood pressure patients.

Chairman of the department, Dr Iftikhar Alam said the students of PhD and MPhil have been assigned the responsibility to further research on olive tea and its benefits to improve the quality of this magical tea.