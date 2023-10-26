Open Menu

BKWA Distributes Washing Machines As Dowry Item Among Needy Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that the most favored deed before Almighty Allah is to help the poor and destitute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that the most favored deed before Almighty Allah is to help the poor and destitute.

According to statement issued here on Thursday, he expressed these thoughts while addressing an event held for the distribution of washing machines as dowry item among deserving girls. He said that Bhai Khan Welfare was providing washing machines as dowry items for the marriage of poor and deserving girls with its own resources and also providing sewing machines to widows besides financial assistance to initiate beauty parlors and other businesses.

He urged all the welfare officials and philanthropists to use their resources to collaborate in relieving the sufferings of the needy and helpless. On the occasion Haji Muhammad Yasin Ariain, the general secretary of welfare organization, senior vice president Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, vice president Shahid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Muhammad Haneef Sheikh and Saeqa Qazi, the coordinator of women wing and others attended the programme.

