BKWA organizes over 48 public welfare programs during 2023: Report

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Bhai Khan Welfare Association (BKWA) organized 48 programs aimed at public welfare in Hyderabad during the year 2023. The initiatives included distributing sewing machines among over 50 deserving women under the employment scheme and providing carts and other items to unemployed individuals.

Apart from this, the organization ensured the distribution of dowry material and cash for the marriage of orphan girls and provided academic courses and uniforms to 75 deserving children under the “Education for All program”.

While issuing the annual performance report for 2023 on behalf of Welfare, it has been stated that under the Ramazan relief package, 10 kg flour bags were distributed to more than 100 families, while cash amount was distributed to 450 beneficiaries.

In addition, Eid clothes were also given to orphan children and under the Bhai Khan Welfare Winter Program, blankets, quilts and warm clothes were distributed among more than a hundred families.

According to the report, more than 10 medical camps were set up in marginalized areas of the city in collaboration with the health department, and an eye camp was organized with the support of Hyderabad Indus Lions Club, in which more than 150 patients were operated free of cost.

Furthermore, heatstroke camps, relief camps for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, and stalls selling subsidized wheat flour were established in various parts of the city in collaboration with the food department and the district administration during the year 2023.