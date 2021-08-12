UrduPoint.com

BKWA Starts Preparations To Celebrate "Jashan-e-Azadi" On Aug 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association (BKWA) has started preparations to celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 14.

President Bhai Khan Welfare Association Abdul Latif Shaikh, Aftab Ahmed, Shahid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and other office bearers have decorated Bhai Khan incline and adjoining areas with national flags and banners inscribed slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad.

Portraits and photos of Pakistan movement heroes were also displayed on the walls of high rise buildings to commemorate their struggle for the independent homeland for Muslims of Sub Continent.

"Jashan-e-Azadi" cake cutting ceremony will also be held at the midnight of August 13 and 14 at Bhai Khan incline. All participants are invited to attend the ceremony by adopting COVID related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

National flag hoisting ceremony will also be held on August 14 in which Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui would attend as chief guest while MNA Salahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji would be the guest of honour.

Abdul Latif Shaikh has appealed the people to attend the "Jashan-e-Azadi" celebrations with implementing SOPs to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan.

