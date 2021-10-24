UrduPoint.com

BLA Commander Tariq Alias Nasir Among Six Terrorists Killed In Harnai IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Commander Tariq Alias Nasir during intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on confirmed presence of terrorists in Jamboro area of Harnai district Balochistan.

On the confirmed presence of terrorists in a Hideout near Jamboro, Harnai, Balochistan, the Security Forces conducted an IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan, said an ISPR media release.

It added that as soon as troops cordoned the area, the terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time and resultantly a commander among six of them got killed.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

"Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of people of Balochistan," the ISPR news release said.

