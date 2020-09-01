Black buck gives birth to three fawns in Gomal University Zoo

A rare deer specie-black buck has given birth to three fawns in Gomal University Zoo, says the university's management

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A rare deer specie-black buck has given birth to three fawns in Gomal University Zoo, says the university's management.

Commenting on the development, the university's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday said in a press release that newborns had added to the beauty of the zoo.

The area of the zoo was also expanded to 50 kanals in order to accommodate more rare species of animal and birds and to make it the largest zoo of the district.

He said that the zoo would provide an opportunity to people of the area for recreation. All the three fawns are doing well and the Vice Chancellor appreciated performance of Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Salim Jalani and faculty teachers for best rearing of animals and better upkeep of the Zoo.