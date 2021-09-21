Black Day against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir on October 27: Raja Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that Black Day against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people would be observed on October 27 at provincial, divisional and district level, in which, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ministers, parliamentarians, media and civil society representatives would participate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that Black Day against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people would be observed on October 27 at provincial, divisional and district level, in which, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ministers, parliamentarians, media and civil society representatives would participate.

He was addressing a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship. MPA Nazir Chauhan and officers of concerned departments were also present on the occasion while Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jabeen gave a briefing on the proposed programmes.

The divisional commissioners briefed about the arrangements in their respective divisions through video link.

It was briefed that processions, seminars and speech competitions would be organized in educational institutions across the province to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, whereas banners of condemnation would be hung at important places.

Raja Basharat said that human rights violations in Kashmir would shake the conscience of the international community and like last year, a unanimous message would be sent from Punjab against Indian oppression all over the world this year.

"Considering the Black Day as a national cause, public and private demonstrations shouldbe successful and Pakistani citizens all over the world should expose the ongoing Indianoppression in occupied Kashmir to the international community," he added.