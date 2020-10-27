Black day against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was observed across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Black day against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was observed across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts on Tuesday.

Protest demonstrations and rallies were taken out in all 35 districts of KP including seven merged tribal districts where people strongly condemned India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and revoking of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by fascist Modi Government on October 5, 2019.

From Chitral to D.I.Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protest rallies, walks and seminars in all 35 districts to register their protests against forced occupation of IIOJK by India on this day 73 years ago.

Protest rallies were held in Hangu, Tank, DI Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Bajaur, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Malakand, Shangla, South Waziristan, Mohmand, Haripur, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Dir Lower districts where people of all walks of life including human rights' activists, politicians, academicians, students, transporters, labourers and Kashmiris participated in large number and chanted full slogans against India.

They were holding placards and banners with slogans such as 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and road to peace in South Asia is passing through Kashmir.

In Peshawar, a big protest demonstration was taken out from Hasthnagri and marched up to KP Assembly with placards and banners in people's hands have strongly condemned India's illegal occupation of J&K and abolishing special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

A similar protest demonstration was held in connection with Kashmir black day at Thall Hangu district. Led by Assistant Commissioner Thall, Mujahid Ali, the rally started from Tehsil Administration Thall Office and marched up to Bannu Chowk.

Protestors demanded from international powers including United Nations to give right of self- determination to Kashmiris of IIOJK as promised to them in several resolutions by world body.

The speakers said lasting peace in South Asia can't be established unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir. Freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into a decisive stage and time was nearer when Kashmiris would soon get independence from India's yoke.

They highly appreciated the measures taken by PTI Government for highlighting the lingering issue of Kashmir at international forms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had boldly highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums including at UN General Assembly as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris and exposed Modi Government's unending atrocities and human rights' abuses in IIOJK in effective way in the world highest diplomatic forum.

In Tank, District Administration, civil society organizations, students and people from different walks of life organized a big protest rally to mark Black Day against India's illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabeer Khan Afridi, the rally started at Traffic Point and marched through various bazaars with carrying placards, flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to condemn India's illegal act.

They chanted slogans against India and demanded of the world community to take serious notice of the India's illegal occupation of IIOJK and human rights' abuses, extra judicial killing and use of pellet guns against peaceful Kashmiris in the held valley.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabeer Khan Afridi said black day was observed to register a protest against Indian illegal occupation of IIOJK. "Every year, Kashmir black day is observed on October 27 to remind world of the India's illegal occupation of IIOJK on this day in 1947," he said.

"Pakistanis stand with Kashmir brethren of IIOJK in their just struggle for right to self determination as promised to them in various United Nations Security Council resolutions." The speakers said India has imposed an inhuman lockdown on nearly 10 million people in IIOJK and Indians occupied forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiris, including women and children and it is time for world to take notice of it as Kashmir can become a flash point between two nuclear armed neighours states.

The districts administration displayed banners, panaflex, hoardings and streamers at various points with different messages in connection with Kashmir black day.

Kashmir black day was also observed in Lower Dir district. A protest demonstration was taken out from premises of University of Malakand under leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gul Zaman. The protestors strongly condemned India's illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir and revoking special status of IIOJK.

They said Modi Government has broken all records of atrocities, human rights abuses and demanded UN to give right of self determination to people of IIOJK as promised to them by the world body through several resolutions.