Black day against India’s occupation to be observed on Sunday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir announced a massive protest that will be held at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk on Sunday to mark Black Day against the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of the International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Usman Ali Hashim said in a joint statement that All Party's Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir branch will hold a protest against the Indian military occupation in front of the Central Press Club in which Hundreds of people including women, children, girls, elderly and youth will demand withdrawal of Indian troops from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers said that in the public protest, the citizens will wave the black flag and tie black bands to demonstrate black day.

They appealed to the people of the capital to participate in the demonstration to raise their voices of protest against the military occupation of India and for the freedom of the people besieged by one million soldiers in Occupied Kashmir.

They reiterated the appeal to the people across Azad Kashmir to protest vigorously against India in their respective district headquarters, adding that the people of Azad Kashmir are ready for full resistance against India at every front.