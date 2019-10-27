Black day being observed against illegal occupation of Kashmir

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The masses and all stake holders were observing Kashmir Black day here on Sunday and in this regard different rallies, walks and seminars were being organized here to express solidarity with the kashmiri community.

People hailing from all walks of life including Ulemas, Traders, Lawyers, Doctors, students and officials of all government and private departments have participated in the rallies and walks and raised slogans for independence of Kashmir.

The participants of rallies condemned the illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian occupied forces and said Pakistani nation was committed to protect the rights of Kashmiri people.

The local politicians have also joined rallies and seminars here while participants holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags with play cards and banners organized a walk form Jinnah hall Company bagh.

The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Narcotics Control Faisal Farooq Cheema talking to rally said international community should play its positive role to stop Indian oppression and violence in the Occupied Kashmir.

He demanded that communication mediums should be free in the Kashmir and added that India has converted Kashmir into a prison while Pakistani nation was committed to struggle for independence of Kashmir and protection of rights of Kashmiris.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was utilizing all forums to highlight the Kashmir issue according to the demands of Kashmiri people, he added.

The Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal said the government was making all out efforts at diplomatic levels for protecting the rights of Kashmiri brothers and sisters while India would also face the consequences of illegal detention of Kashmiri people.