LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Narendra Modi government has violated all moral, political and diplomatic laws by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his message on the black day, being observed on Oct 27 in Kashmir as well as across the world by Kashmiris, the CM regretted that India had been holding millions of Kashmiris hostage by imposing curfew-like restrictions. He said that India could not suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris and keep them under illegal occupation for long through bullets and suppression.

The policy of state-sponsored torture and barbarity has been failed in Occupied Kashmir as the Kashmiris' rightful struggle could not be suppressed through the barrel of the gun, he added.

It is a clear-cut violation of human rights that Kashmiris had been deprived of their right to self-determination through unjust occupation by India. He said that the international community should pressure India to stop this play of blood and fire in Occupied Kashmir.

"I salute Kashmiris over their struggle and the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison." This day reminds the Kashmiris that they are not alone and the Pakistani nation is firmly standing with them, concluded the CM.